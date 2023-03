The Special 2our is making a stop in Northern California this spring

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — NorCal get ready. Grammy and Emmy award winning Lizzo is bringing her tour to Sacramento in May 2023.

The 'Truth Hurts' singer announced the second North American leg of The Special 2our will arrive in Sacramento at Golden 1 Center on Sunday, May 28, 2023.