Fireworks in South Lake Tahoe | What to know for Lights on the Lake Fireworks and parade

Here's everything you need to know about celebrating the Fourth of July in South Lake Tahoe.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Does attending the largest fireworks display west of the Mississippi sound good to you? If it does, then South Lake Tahoe might be the place to be this Fourth of July.

Tahoe Douglas Visitors Authority and the City of South Lake Tahoe will be hosting its annual Lights on the Lake Fireworks and 4th of July parade.

Here's everything you need to know about celebrating on the 4th in South Lake Tahoe.

Fourth of July Parade

The City of South Lake Tahoe is calling on those with community spirit and patriotism to come out and celebrate at the annual Fourth of July parade.

The parade begins at Ski Run Boulevard, travels down Al Tahoe Boulevard along Highway 50 and ends at Bijou Community Park.

The parade starts at 9 a.m. July 4. It is encouraged to get there early as roads close at 8:30 a.m.

Road Closures

Highway 50 will be closed westbound from Al Tahoe Boulevard to Ski Run along the parade route

Ski Run Boulevard will be closed to through traffic from Lake Tahoe Boulevard (Hwy 50) to Tamarack Avenue starting at 8 a.m.

Roads intersecting with Lake Tahoe Boulevard (Hwy 50) along the parade road heading westbound will be closed to through traffic beginning at 8:30 a.m.

All business driveways will be closed on Highway 50 along the Parade Route.

Viewing Areas

Grand Stand Area at Lakeview Commons

The County Library

South Tahoe Middle School

Rite Aid Parking Lot

LTUSD Bus Garage

Lights on the Lake Fireworks

According to Visit Lake Tahoe, the firework show attracts somewhere between 75,000 and 100,000 people to the lake for Independence Day.

Fireworks are set to light the night sky at 9:45 p.m. The show is also set to music on KRLT radio.

The fireworks will be launched off barges on Lake Tahoe near Edgewood Tahoe.

Event coordinators recommend people stake out their piece of the beach by late afternoon or early evening.

Viewing Areas

Tahoe Beach and Ski Club

Lakeview Commons

El Dorado Beach

Nevada Beach in between Stateline and Zephyr Cove