A carriage ride through California's 'Victorian seaport' | Bartell's Backroads

Eureka's 19th Century architecture explained by a man and his horse

Example video title will go here for this video

EUREKA, Calif. — The North Coast town of Eureka is known as the “Victorian seaport” for its 19th Century architecture and historic streets. It's a pedestrian-friendly town, but one of the the best ways to experience the Victorian-era buildings is by horse drawn carriage.

Brendan Fearon owns Old Town Carriage Co. He and his horse Pearl, who is of the Percheron breed, give historical tours of Eureka.

“She is not built for speed; she won’t win the Kentucky Derby but she’s a safe horse,” said Fearon.

Slow and steady is the best way to admire the fine details and craftsmanship of these well-kept buildings, many of which are true Victorian homes built before 1901.

“These are all Victorian because they were built under the rein of Queen Victoria,” said Fearon.

Many of the structures are more than 100-years-old, and the reason they haven't rotted away is because they are made of redwood.

“Weevils and wood lice do not like it, they don’t eat it,” said Fearon.

TAKE A TRIP ON BARTELL'S BACKROADS:

► See an interactive map of everywhere John has visited on the backroads

► Watch all of the Backroads videos

► Follow John on Facebook

There are many fine examples of Victorian buildings, but by far the most iconic Victorian in Eureka is the William Carson Mansion.

“He rose to become Eureka’s wealthiest citizen and possibly the wealthiest person in Northern California, and he made his money milling redwoods,” said Fearon.

Prior to the gold rush in 1849, a dense 400-mile-long redwood forest covered Northern California’s coast. As the need for lumber in San Francisco grew, loggers clear cut many of the old-growth trees. William Carson and much of Eureka prospered from selling the wood and then constructing many of the buildings still seen today.

There’s not much logging going on these days. Tourism and art are a big draw to Eureka.

“Eureka is in the top 10 mural towns in the country,” said Fearon.

You will find more than 120 murals all over town. One of the largest is by spray paint muralist Dan Kitchener aka DANK.

“It is 50 ft. by 40 ft. and his work is actually collected by, of all people, Paul McCartney," said Fearon.

Come during Memorial Day weekend and you can watch the Kinetic Race, a four-day endurance competition where artists maneuver odd human-powered vehicles over roads, sand and water.

Whether you are passing through or staying the night, there’s a lot to do in the historic Victorian Seaport.

MORE MANSIONS ON THE BACKROADS: Inside Hearst's 'castle on the hill.' Take a tour of William Randolph Hearst's grand mansion by the beach.