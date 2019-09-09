SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you ride the Sacramento Regional Transit buses today, there are some big changes you’ll want to know about. The transit district launched a new bus network on Sunday, but today is the first time commuters will be using the service.

According to SacRT spokesperson Jessica Gonzalez, adjustments were made to almost every bus route, some minor and others more substantial.

Since the change comes for the first time in three decades, Gonzalez said they might cause some confusion for drivers and SacRT riders. Gonzalez says the district was prepared for the expected confusion on the first day, and Customer Assistance Teams will be out across the region helping riders navigate the new bus network and offer trip planning assistance.

Additionally, SacRT’s Customer Call Center is expanding hours to help answer rider questions about the new network. The center’s new hours will be Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on weekends and will be in effect for 90 days and extended if needed.

New system maps and new bus stop signs have been put up across the region as well. This is the first time in 30 years that SacRT has redesigned the bus stop sign, and the new double-sided sign will allow riders to see the information from both directions. They also feature the destination name so riders know which direction the bus is headed.

The new bus network includes 27 regular routes and 15 peak hour routes, daily service, late night hours and more frequent stops. Gonzalez said the changes, especially having more buses coming every 15 minutes, will hopefully ease up congestion at busier stops.

In celebration of the new bus network and to encourage riders to hop on, SacRT is offering free rides on bus and light rail through Wednesday, September 11.

