'Honored Ashes: Stories Untold' film screening | What to know

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — 50 years ago tragedy struck in Sacramento. The city was forever changed when a plane crashed through an ice cream parlor killing 22 people.

ABC10's To The Point team sat down with four first responders who were all there that day, each with a different experience but one shared mission. Their stories have gone untold until now.

This month, join the "To The Point with Alex Bell" team and others as we screen the full special at the Sacramento Regional Fire Museum. The film screening will be accompanied by a Q&A panel discussion, Unveiling of Sacramento Fire Dept. 1st Aerial Ladder 1912, and Exhibit of History of Fire Fighter Burn Institute.

A reception, light refreshments, and a self-guided museum tour will follow.

What to know:

When: Noon on Jan. 21, 2023

Where: Sacramento Regional Fire Museum

Cost: Free to register, but need to pay for entrance to the museum

Click here to reserve a seat