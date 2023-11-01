Weeks of storms have been deadly to the Sacramento unhoused community

Community advocates are responding to the needs of the unhoused community amid ongoing rain and wind have damaged tents and soaked belongings.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This onslaught of storms - a seemingly never-ending parade of atmospheric rivers - is dangerous, expensive, and deadly.

Some of the most vulnerable among us are those who are unsheltered during this weather. Two people died this past weekend in Sacramento County after trees fell on their tents.

ABC10 spoke with three women who are experiencing those hardships - and one organization working to help.

A woman – who goes by Brie - founded a Sacramento-based organization called the Awkward Gardener’s Community Table. She asked ABC10 not to use her last name to protect her privacy due to her line of work and the risks associated with it. She takes surplus food and diverts it from the landfill by giving it to people who are experiencing food insecurity.

Part of that work includes re-stocking the free fridges and pantries located throughout Sacramento throughout the week. Individual homeowners decide to install the fridges — and anyone can donate to them.

"I try to stuff my car as much as I can because I want, one, the trip to be worth it and, two, to feed as many folks as possible, maximize my trip,” she explained on a recent re-stocking expedition.

She'll take all sorts of surplus food, but says items with a longer shelf life – something that doesn't spoil quickly – are helpful. That’s especially true right now when storms mean the power to these fridges could go out.

“A lot of belongings are getting destroyed by the storms. The folks that I serve on the streets - particularly in the encampments - their encampments are being flattened,” she said.

On Tuesday, ABC10 followed Brie as she paid an extra visit to a Sacramento encampment where she serves food every Sunday. She also asked ABC10 not to reveal the exact location of this encampment, so as to not draw undue attention to a place where people could get cleared out by law enforcement.

"It's really hard not knowing where your next meal is coming from,” she Melodee Freels, who relies on Brie's weekly visit.

She lives in a tent here part-time, she said, as part of a pattern.

"What happens is-- I get paid, I got to a motel, my money runs out, I'm on the street. I get paid, I got to a motel, my money runs out, I'm on the street. It's been that vicious circle for a couple of years now,” Freels said. “I got in a bad car wreck and that's what put me out on the street…I was working for a school district…had a car, had a home…And then I got in a car wreck on my way to church, of all things.”

She said the crash nearly killed her – and resulted in a serious head injury.

“I almost lost my life, and that's what put me on the street because I just didn't know how to do anything anymore,” she said. “I'm just hoping for things to start turning around. You know, I just keep taking one day at a time, one day at a time."

On Tuesday, Brie also handed out meals to Reesie Tate.

"It's more than just one meal. She makes sure you have stuff for, like, the next day or later,” Tate told ABC10.

She said she appreciates Brie's consistency.

"Especially out here, living like this, it's important to have consistency because it kind of gets you in the mindset of being consistent with yourself,” Tate said.

Amanda Rose Riano lives in a bus parked here at this Sacramento encampment, but even in a vehicle, she said, “We can't stay dry no matter what we try, because repairs haven't been done yet. It's hard to make repairs when you can only park places for 72 hours at a time."

We asked all of these women what they'd like those of us with secure housing to keep in mind during these storms - and beyond.

"I just say, be kind to everyone. If you have never been in this situation, never say never, for one, because it's one of the most hardest situations to deal with – homelessness, period,” Tate said. “If you have it, give it, because what goes around comes around, and what you put out is definitely what you'll give back."

"Perhaps the issue should not be focused on whether or not I'm living within four walls,” Riano said. “Maybe the issue should be focused more on, 'How do we get you where you're living and thriving?' You know, and take the 'homeless' part out of it."

"All I can say, it is very difficult. It's a hard life. A very hard life,” Freels said. “I don't ever want to do it again. I don't want to do it right now, but no choice."

People can learn more about The Awkward Gardener's Community Table on Instagram HERE.

People can donate via Amazon, Venmo, or GoFundMe.