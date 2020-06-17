x
Skip Navigation

Sacramento's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Sacramento, California | ABC10.com

life

Share your special moments with the ABC10 First Club

By submitting your photos and video you could be featured on ABC10!

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Have you taken a great photo or video and hoped to share it with others? ABC10 wants to help you with that. 

Welcome to the First Club!  

The goal of the First Club is to show off your 'firsts' on ABC10. 

Submit a video or photo of a first birthday, first lost tooth, first anniversary, first pet, anything that was a first in your life. Each week will have a different theme, so make sure to follow along on the ABC10 Facebook page and tune into Morning Blend on Monday's to find out the week's theme.

There are three ways to enter: Post, message, or submit.

Your submissions will be aired on Thursdays, so make sure to tune in to see yourself on T.V. 

Previous First Clubs 

Week of June 15: First Victory

First Victories | ABC10 First Club

1 / 3
ABC10 Viewer: Mary Weston
1977 High School Gymnastics Meet, took first place. First time beating the girl on my right.

Week of June 8:  First Friend 

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP:

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter