Share your special moments with the ABC10 First Club

By submitting your photos and video you could be featured on ABC10!

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Have you taken a great photo or video and hoped to share it with others? ABC10 wants to help you with that.

Welcome to the First Club!

The goal of the First Club is to show off your 'firsts' on ABC10.

Submit a video or photo of a first birthday, first lost tooth, first anniversary, first pet, anything that was a first in your life. Each week will have a different theme, so make sure to follow along on the ABC10 Facebook page and tune into Morning Blend on Monday's to find out the week's theme.

There are three ways to enter: Post, message, or submit.

Submit a photo or video using the ABC10 app (this is our preferred way)

Post a video or photo on the ABC10 Facebook page

Message us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter

Your submissions will be aired on Thursdays, so make sure to tune in to see yourself on T.V.

Previous First Clubs

Week of June 15: First Victory

First Victories | ABC10 First Club 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3

Week of June 8: First Friend

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP: