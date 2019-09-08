SACRAMENTO, Calif. — SAFE Credit Union is the naming sponsor of the Convention Center Complex project, Mayor Darrell Steinberg announced Thursday morning.

As part of the project, the two buildings will be named the SAFE Credit Union Convention Center and the SAFE Credit Union Center for Performing Arts.

The credit union has proposed a $23 million commitment over a 25-year term. A portion of that $23 million will go towards investing in the waterfront, while other portions will go towards expansion efforts of the convention center complex and other projects, according to Mayor Steinberg.

Right down the street, another major credit union, Golden One, has the naming rights for the arena. Just for comparison, Golden One pegged a $120 million deal over 20 years for the arena.

"Credit unions are part of the culture of our community. We're proud to have one credit union on the west-end for naming, and one on the east-end. Its all good," Mayor Steinberg said.

The terms of the agreement will be formally approved by the Sacramento City Council on Tuesday, Aug. 13.

