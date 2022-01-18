25 Butte County restaurants participating in Restaurant Week

Casa Lupe is one of 25 Butte County eateries celebrating a week dedicated to foodies.

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — Twenty five restaurants in Butte County are participating in Restaurant Week, offering special prices and special menus from Friday, Jan. 21, through Sunday, Jan. 30.

Why venture an hour north of Sacramento? Carolyn Denero, CEO of Explore Butte County, says because the area is beautiful.

"So besides all of the restaurants, you can come and spend a day hiking Bidwell Park, the largest municipal park in the entire country, and you can check out museums," Denero said. "Really plan your weekend around restaurants and those fun things to do."

One of the restaurants participating is Casa Lupe, which was started by Mexican immigrant Juan De La Torre. His daughter Lupe and granddaughter Yulissa are appropriately proud proud of his legacy.

"I know he would love this, he will be happy this is happening, that we are still here," Lupe said. "This is his dream you know, when he came to the states, he couldn’t work in the field because he had health problems, so he had to learn how to be a cook and everywhere he went, they loved it."

Much has changed since the days of Casa Lupe's $1.50 meals, but what's offered during Butte County Restaurant Week is still a great value. Yulissa reminds us that his dream didn’t come true to much later in life.

"He literally started over, because of a fire in Mexico at the age of 56," Yulissa said. "He wanted one American restaurant, and by 1997 he had 7, so it's really remarkable."

