The Taylor House celebrates 10 years of helping women aging out of foster care

The Downtown Roseville nonprofit helps young women aging out of the foster system.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A Roseville nonprofit helping young women aging out of the foster system is celebrating its tenth anniversary.

The Taylor House was founded in 2012 by Lisa Peat. In 2011, she bought a foreclosed, six-bedroom house in downtown Roseville with the idea that she and the surrounding community would help young women aging out of the foster system. But later, it was expanded to include at-risk homeless girls.

"Taylor House is providing opportunities for these young women," Peat said. "We are teaching them life skills, things that they didn't have before. They're working on their education, we're getting them jobs, they're working on the house. We're hitting the key areas these girls didn't have when they were growing up."

Destiny Sanchez, a former resident and current intern, said she took away that she is "capable and I am worthy."

Mikayla Clemens, a current resident, echoed those sentiments.

"There's a lot of people in my shoes, and we don't even realize it with all of the people we pass by on the daily, and I think I just encourage people to keep their head up and just do it and get through it and do it for you," Clemens said.

READ MORE FROM ABC10:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

Watch more from ABC10