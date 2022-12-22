Sonora town saves tradition after thieves try to steal Christmas

Every year a community dinner is held in Sonora to bring joy and free food to Tuolumne County residents. Just days before the event, someone stole the donations.

SONORA, Calif. — A group of volunteers in Tuolumne County are scrambling to keep their 38-year long tradition alive after a Grinch tried to steal Christmas. But thanks to the community, the job is a little easier.

Every year a Christmas Eve dinner is held in Sonora to bring joy, cheer and free food to Tuolumne County residents. This year, just days before the event, someone stole their stockpile of donated food and toys.

“We were in absolute shock this morning, when we went to retrieve the toys and they weren't there,” said coordinator Cathie Peacock. “We were just kind of stunned and we were very disgusted at the world, honestly. Mad that someone would do this.”

The thieves took anything they could get their hands on, not just toys for children in the community.

“They actually took our oven gloves… the creamers and sugars disappeared. We just hope we don’t find anything else that’s missing,” said Peacock.

The news about the theft spread through town and reached friends of friends and even wider than that. They decided to help save the Christmas spirit and the nearly four-decade long tradition.

“When this kind of thing happens, and people come together for people they don't even know and they do it wholesomely, with great regard for the kids. It only confirms that more in our feelings about why and how we stay up here and live here,” said Peacock.

Former community members also participated in saving the event, remembering it from their childhoods.

“(We) took a call from Michigan that a lady had heard about this and that she used to live here and she just wanted to help,” said Peacock. “How can you ask for a better, more gracious response than that?”

The free Tuolumne County Community Christmas Eve Day Dinner will be held Saturday at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds located at 220 Southgate Dr. from noon to 6 p.m. Organizers will be at the fairgrounds Friday to collect any additional donations for the event.

"We do invite everybody from Tuolumne County, they're more than welcome to come... it's all free and you're welcome to come," said Peacock.