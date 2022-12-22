'It's just good for our hearts': Stockton business gives away $32k in toys

Coordinators estimate that around 2,500 kids were given toys during the four-hour event Thursday morning.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Smiles were on faces, the holiday spirit was in the air and feelings of gratitude were on the mind in south Stockton Thursday as hundreds of kids picked out free toys.

Owners of Winner's Bingo held their annual toy giveaway event Thursday morning, bringing out an estimated 2,500 kids and families.

"This is something we went out and we bought," said the bingo hall's manager, Frank Lopez. "So we spent $32,000 at Walmart recently and that's how we got the toys."

Over the course of four hours, a steady line wrapped around the building as kids selected their favorites out of hundreds of different toy options.

For Andrea Olavarrieta and her daughter Audreyrose, the event was a way to remember the generosity of the Stockton community.

"The people here at Winner's are amazing," said Andera. "It's a nice place to be, nice folks to know."

As Audreyrose turned the corner and saw the room full of toys, the surprise was overwhelming. Despite the abundance of options, she says she was able to find the perfect item.

"I was amazed because I thought a lot of the stuff would be gone, but there was a bunch," said Audreyrose. "I found a hairdresser set, and it's kind of fun because I used to like playing with my hair and stuff."

After the event, the dozens of leftover toys were split between the Greater Marantah Church of God and Stockton's Women's Center for Youth and Family Services.

Bingo hall owners and employees say the goal is to help as many kids and families as possible this holiday season.

"It feels great," said Lopez. "It's just good for our hearts too, so I mean, giving back to the community is a great thing."