Planet Fitness announces 'High School Summer Pass' allowing high school teens to work out for free all summer

All 2,200+ clubs are participating in the Summer Pass program that will allow 14-19 year olds to work out for free this summer.

CLEVELAND — Planet Fitness is offering a deal to teens throughout the country this summer. Work out at your local Planet Fitness for free from May 16 through Aug. 31.

Planet Fitness announced the promotion as part of their High School Summer Pass, allowing anyone from the ages of 14-19 to participate and preregister on their website.

Keeping students in great physical fitness isn't the only perk of the program. Planet Fitness will also award a $500 scholarship to a student in each state along with a grand prize $5,000 scholarship given to one winner at the end of the summer.

The fitness club hopes to be a driving force in keeping teens active during summer breaks.

In a press release about the program, a company spokesperson offered details on what they hope to accomplish and why they decided to create the program.

A new national study found that 93% of American teens want to stay healthy and active over the summer months, but many lack motivation or access to do so. High School Summer Pass offers a solution for teenagers eager to stay active when school sports programs, gym classes and after school activities wind down – both for body and mind.

More specifically concerning those in Cleveland, 57% of teens do not meet the recommended activity guidelines and 17% of teens are obese, which is another reason this initiative is so vital to their wellbeing.

You can find more information on Planet Fitness, info on their survey data from the statement above and additional info on the Summer Pass program by clicking here.

