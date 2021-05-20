Why Sacramento owes more than $1 million to businesses, people

Many people and businesses are owed money by the city of Sacramento due to many uncashed checks. Here is how to find out if you're eligible.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Many people and businesses are owed money, totaling up to $1.1 million, by the city of Sacramento, according to the city's finance department.

There are about 4,100 entities that could potentially be owed money. This includes vendors who did business with Sacramento, former city employees, those who are a part of Sacramento City Employees' Retirement System and utility ratepayers who had credit balances when the accounts were closed.

Osvaldo Lopez, accounting manager for Sacramento, said the money owed is due to uncashed checks that were either issued or mailed but have never been cashed three or more years later.

Those who are owed money would have to complete a claim form. The deadline is June 28, 2021. They will be asked by city officials to submit documentation as proof that includes a valid government ID.

Checks should be issued between 30 to 90 days after the paperwork is submitted.

Click here to find out if Sacramento owes you money. For more information, click here.

