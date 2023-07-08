'I hate this heat' | Meals on Wheels protecting seniors from extreme heat in Sacramento County

According to the CDC, people aged 65 or older are more prone to heat-related health concerns.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — At 90 years of age, Janet Dudley enjoys gardening. She spends most of her time at home, working in her backyard, in Sacramento. But when triple digits hit, she says the heat can be unbearable.

"I hate this heat," Dudley said. "It's hard on me. It's hard on everybody."

Janet relies on Meals on Wheels for support. Meals on Wheels serves about 2,000 seniors, 60 and above, in Sacramento County. Volunteers deliver meals to seniors who have difficulty leaving their homes or preparing food for themselves.

"It's wonderful," Dudley said. "When I've been working in the yard, I'm too tired to fix something for myself."

Volunteers provide other services, too, like friendly visits and status checks. They also work on building strong relationships with the elderly to ensure safety for all, especially during the extreme heat.

"One volunteer, Tim, his participant felt comfortable enough with him to mention that her AC unit went out," said Robin Smith, volunteer services specialist with Meals on Wheels. "We now have a fan that we are delivering with her meals. In addition to checking AC units, we're also making sure that people's refrigerators and freezers are working properly."

According to the CDC, people aged 65 or older are more prone to heat-related health concerns. That's because, health officials say, older adults can’t adjust to sudden temperature changes as fast as younger people. This may happen because of certain medicines they take or chronic illnesses that affect their ability to regulate body temperature. When not treated properly, heat-related illnesses can lead to death.

If your body becomes overheated, you can be in danger of heat-related illness. The CDC says these illnesses can include:

Heat syncope, or sudden dizziness

Heat cramps

Heat edema, or swelling in your legs and ankles

Heat exhaustion—when your body can no longer stay cool. This often appears as feeling thirsty, dizzy, weak, uncoordinated, or nauseated. You may sweat a lot and have cold and clammy skin or a rapid pulse

Heat stroke, which is a medical emergency. Signs can include fainting, behavior changes, high body temperature (over 104° F), dry skin, a strong and rapid pulse, a slow and weak pulse, and no longer sweating even though it’s hot

Janet says she's thankful to have a working AC unit at home. But she still turns to Meals on Wheels, not just for food, but human connection too.

"I can always run in the cool house, but there are a lot of people out there that I know who can't," Dudley said. "People need other people. Even if they have everything they need in the house, they need other human beings."

Meals on Wheels has been serving the most vulnerable communities since 2010. The mission is "to enhance the dignity and quality of life of Sacramento area older adults through nutritional programs that include assessment of needs, education, supportive services, and assistance to families and caregivers."

"A large portion of our program is being more than just a meal," Smith said. "The people who are the biggest risk for falls, strokes, heart attacks and any sort of injury inside of their home, we have one of our volunteer drivers, they deliver a hot meal. And that way, there is somebody coming in and checking in on them, Monday through Friday, to make sure that they didn't get injured."

The need for nutritional support has dramatically increased since the pandemic, creating a waitlist for the program. More funding, along with volunteers, is needed to help meet the demand. To learn more about Meals on Wheels or to become a volunteer, visit the website.

