More mild weather on the way to Northern California following weekend heat

SACRAMENTO, California — Another stretch of mild midweek temperatures is on tap for Northern California following a few days of 100–plus degree temperatures.

High temperatures in the valley will soar past 100 Sunday under the influence of a strong high-pressure system. Sacramento is forecast to hit a high temperature of 104 degrees on Sunday.

July and the beginning of August have featured a pattern that has brought the heat on the weekends but has supplied milder weather during the workweek, as was the case last week.

This week will feature a similar pattern. While Monday will be another sweltering day with triple digits expected, the rest of the week will feature a cooling trend as a low-pressure system moves into the region. The high pressure system will push back towards the east where it has been dominating the weather pattern for most of the summer.

By Tuesday, high temperatures will be 10-15 degrees lower than they were over the weekend as the cooler air moves in with the low-pressure system. Sacramento will likely see high temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s through the work week before another warming trend kicks off over the weekend.

One wild card in this week's forecast is the presence of Tropical Storm Eugene, currently spinning off the tip of Baja California.

The system, which is expected to briefly reach hurricane strength later on Sunday, will move north hugging the coast of Baja through the week.

The storm will not make an impact on the California coast, however, its remnants could push moisture into the state which could help spark thunderstorms over the higher elevations later in the week.

