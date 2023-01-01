1 dead after sideshow in Turlock ends with gunshots

The incident happened at the intersection of Fulkerth Road and Tegner Road.

TURLOCK, Calif. — A man was pronounced dead on the scene after a shooting during a sideshow in Turlock, according to the Turlock Police Department.

Turlock police respond to reports of a sideshow just before midnight. Officers attempted traffic enforcement and tried to clear the area when participants began pointing lasers at officers.

Stanislaus County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the scene to help Turlock police and began chasing at least two vehicles. The chases ended with at least one traffic collision and California Highway Patrol responded to the scene, according to officials.

Just after 1 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the intersection of Fulkerth Road and Tegner Road on reports of gunshots in the area.

According to police, responding officers headed toward the crowd where the gunshots originated and located two victims. Officers immediately performed life-saving measures on an unresponsive victim but declared him deceased at the scene.

Vehicles in the immediate area begin to flee and officers detain several victims, according to officials.

No additional information is available at this time.

