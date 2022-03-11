1 person hurt in Stockton shooting

The shooting happened along South Wilson Way.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Police are investigating a shooting that hurt one person in Stockton Thursday afternoon.

The Stockton Police Department said the shooting happened along the 1000 block of South Wilson Way just after 2:15 p.m. One person, only described as male, was shot.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but police said he is expected to survive.

It's not clear what led up to the shooting, but police are still searching for the shooter.

