Lathrop man killed in freeway shooting, 3-year-old daughter unharmed

LATHROP, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating after a man was found shot to death in San Joaquin County while his 3-year-old was in the car Tuesday morning.

According to a news release, the call came in around 10:30 a.m. for a call of a traffic accident on southbound I-5 and SR-120.

Upon arrival CHP officers found a white SUV with two people inside. The driver, a 41-year-old man from Lathrop, was found with one gunshot wound and later pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger, his 3-year-old daughter, was unharmed and has since been returned home to family.

CHP says they don’t have any information about a vehicle or suspect in the case and anyone with information can call CHP Valley Division’s Investigative Services Unit at 916-731-6580.

