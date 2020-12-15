1 shot, killed after argument at Sacramento liquor store

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said two people were arguing in the store before they went outside and then the shooting occurred.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person is dead following an argument outside of a liquor store along Folsom Boulevard in Sacramento, Monday evening.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies said the shooting happened in the 8900 block of Folsom Boulevard.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said two people were arguing in the store before they went outside and then the shooting occurred. The sheriff’s office believes both people had weapons.

Deputies are still looking for the suspect in the shooting.

Read more from ABC10