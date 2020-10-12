Modesto man arrested for homicide after leading police on car chase

Modesto police say the suspect and the victim knew each other, but they are still investigating the motive.

Modesto police detectives say the shooting happened on Wednesday, Dec. 9, along the 1700 block of Ontario Ave., near Bellenita Park in Modesto. Jose Alberto Maldonado, 38, was arrested after he led police on a car chase that ended in Livingston, Calif. Police said in a Facebook post that Maldonado and the victim knew each other, but detectives are still investigating the motive of the shooting.

Maldonado has been charged for murder, as well as being an ex-felon in possession of a firearm, evading officers and using a firearm to commit a felony, according to the Modesto Police Department.

Modesto police have not released the identity of the victim and Maldonado is being held with no bail.

