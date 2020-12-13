Sacramento police officer involved in shooting in Natomas

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department was involved in an officer-involved shooting Sunday morning.
Officers responded to a car crash at around 6:30 a.m. in the area. Sacramento Police say this was likely related to the shooting. The Sacramento Police Department's Public Information Officer said that when officers arrived, they found out there was a suspect with a large knife inside the Bel Air. Officers initially tried to use non-lethal methods to calm down the suspect, but the tactics were not working, so they shot the suspect, according to Sacramento Police. The suspect was declared dead at the scene.
The police department said on Twitter that the shooting happened in the 3200 block of Arena Blvd. near a Bel Air in Natomas. The department said that no officers were injured in the shooting.
Sacramento Police officers have controlled the scene. This is an ongoing investigation.
