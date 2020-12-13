Sacramento police officer involved in shooting in Natomas

Officers responded to a car crash at around 6:30 a.m. in the area. Sacramento Police say this was likely related to the shooting. The Sacramento Police Department's Public Information Officer said that when officers arrived, they found out there was a suspect with a large knife inside the Bel Air. Officers initially tried to use non-lethal methods to calm down the suspect, but the tactics were not working, so they shot the suspect, according to Sacramento Police. The suspect was declared dead at the scene.