17-year-old arrested in connection with killing Grant Union High School student

The arrest comes two days after the shooting happened in North Highlands.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 17-year-old was arrested in connection with the death of Grant Union High School student Billy Scott, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Amar Gandhi says three people were sitting in a parked car outside a North Highlands home when a man approached the passenger side of the car.

Gandhi says the people in the car left the area and drove to Marysville Boulevard and Grand Avenue near Del Paso Heights where they flagged down a police officer.

Scott was shot in the leg and taken to a hospital where he later died.

While the coroner has not identified the victim, the Twin Rivers Unified School District took a moment at the start of the ceremony to honor the life of Billy Scott. He was one of the high school seniors scheduled to graduate Thursday.

Friends and family remember Scott as amazing and was missed at the ceremony he was excited to attend.

"My little brother, he was such a joy to be around, such a ball of fun, a ball of laughter," his sister told ABC10. "He was so amazing and our family is completely at a loss, but we just want to encourage all the students here today and let them know that if he would have walked or not, little Bill was so excited to see his Pacer family achieve this next milestone."