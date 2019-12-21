STOCKTON, Calif. — A 17-year-old boy who was shot Friday afternoon has died, according to the Stockton Police Department.

The shooting happened on the 7500 block of Coral Lane around 4:26 p.m. The boy was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

RELATED: 17-year-old shot in Stockton

Homicide detectives are currently investigating the case. There is no motive or releasable suspect information at this time, the department said.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call Stockton police at (209) 937-8377 or Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600.

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY,

DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH ALSO: DUI checkpoints launch as busy holiday travel weekend begins

Elk Grove police launched a major DUI check point operation on one of the city's busiest thoroughfares Friday night.