2 arrested for weapons violations in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department arrested two people for having guns while on probation, the department said.
During a traffic stop Wednesday, officers learned one of the suspects was on probation. They searched the suspect's car and found three firearms. Officers continued their investigation at the suspect's home where they made contact with another person who was also on probation. Officers found another gun at the home, according to SPD.
Officers arrested James Riddle, 39, and Shelby Franks, 32, for weapons violations.
