2 girls rescued from suspected human trafficking situation in El Dorado County

The girls reportedly ran away from a group home in El Dorado County and were seen getting into the suspect’s car.

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — Two young girls were rescued from a suspected human trafficking situation in El Dorado County on Monday, the sheriff’s office said.

The girls, whose ages were not revealed but who are both under the age of 14 based on the charges filed, reportedly ran away from a group home and were seen getting into the suspect’s car.

Staff from the group home tried to follow the suspect and were able to give authorities a description of the vehicle, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies set up lookouts in several locations in El Dorado County and notified neighboring law enforcement of the situation. About an hour after they were reported missing, investigators say the suspect’s car was found on Mormon Emigrant Trail. Both girls were found safe and deputies arrested 29-year-old Edward Gray without incident.

Gray was booked into the El Dorado County Jail on complaints of human trafficking, kidnapping, pimping, pandering, and criminal threats. His bond was set at $5.7 million.

Investigators did not say how or if Gray knew the two girls prior to this incident.

