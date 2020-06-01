WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old girl near West Sacramento's River City High School Sunday night.

Officers responded to the area around 7:30 p.m. and found the girl with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

The teens, who have not been identified by name nor age, were arrested in Sacramento and Elk Grove, according to West Sacramento Police. Investigators said a gun believed to be used in the crime was also recovered.

Police said they are still searching for a third suspect connected to this case. That suspect has been identified as 16-year-old Jacob Oehlcke of West Sacramento. The identity of the third suspect is being released due to the seriousness of the crime and because there is an active search for this person.

According to police, the shooting is believed to have occurred during a “marijuana-related transaction."

The victim was not a student at the school, according to officials with the Washington Unified School District.

