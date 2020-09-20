2 men arrested in killing of 67-year-old man in Newman, police say

Newman police said the two men were booked into the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center on charges of first-degree murder.

NEWMAN, Calif. — Two men were arrested for the killing of a 67-year-old man in Newman, police said.

Police said officers found Enrique Becerra, 67, dead in a front yard while responding to the 1900 block of T Street after hearing reports of a person down on Thursday.

Police said Julio Cesar Zaragoza-Romero, 46, called Merced County dispatch on Saturday to turn himself in for the killing. Julio named his brother, Francisco Hernandez-Romero as an accessory to the killing, police said.

Merced County Sheriff's deputies arrested Francisco at his work.

Police did not say what lead up to the killing or how Becerra was killed.

Both suspects were booked into the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center on charges of first-degree murder.

Police are asking anyone who has information on this case to call 209-525-7093.