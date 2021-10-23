2 people arrested after trying to kill Galt Police officer, police say

Alejandro Reyes-Rios and Virginia Maria Montanez were identified by Galt police as the two suspects trying to kill a police officer.

GALT, Calif. — Two people were arrested on Saturday after attempting to kill a police officer in Galt, according to the Galt Police Department.

Police said an officer noticed a car that he identified from a previous case where a man was arrested for driving under the influence near the north and east dead-end of Crystal Way.

The officer reported having heard gunshots fired near his direction and heard the bullets hitting the ground by him. The car then drove away on Boessow Road where they were chased by police officers.

The car stopped near Cherokee Lane and Boessow Road where a man and woman were arrested. No one was hurt after the shooting and the police chase.

The two people in the car were identified as 24-year-old Alejandro Reyes-Rios and 24-year-old Virginia Maria Montanez. Both suspects were booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.

Reyes-Rios faces charges of attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy. Montanez faces charges of attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, conspiracy and accessory after the fact.

