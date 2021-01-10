2 people killed in overnight shooting in Oak Park

The shooting happened overnight, just after 1 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1, a few blocks away from Sacramento High School along the 3600 block of 2nd Avenue.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police are investigating a gruesome shooting in the Oak Park neighborhood that left two people dead.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, the shooting happened overnight, just after 1 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1, a few blocks away from Sacramento High School along the 3600 block of 2nd Avenue.

Police say they received multiple calls of shots fired in the area and when officers got to the scene, they found two gunshot victims on the ground in an alley behind an apartment building.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene and CPR was started on the second victim, however, that victim was also pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers have shut down the whole block while the investigation continues.

No further details are available at this point but ABC10 will post updates when information is released from the Sacramento Police Department later today.