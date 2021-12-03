Man arrested twice in same week now facing charges of terrorist threats, police say

22-year-old Drew Nelson faces charges of terrorist threats the same week he was accused of shooting at homes in a Tracy neighborhood, police say.

TRACY, Calif. — A man was arrested Wednesday for making threats the same week he was accused of shooting at homes in a neighborhood, according to the Tracy Police Department

According to Tracy Police, 22-year-old Drew Nelson fired several shots from his car near the 2900 block of Ponte Mira Way on March 9 at about 4:20 a.m. He was later arrested and cited for willfully discharging a weapon in a negligent manner and carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle.

Police say, hours later, Nelson visited a woman he knew, demanding a gun but was denied. He threatened her and other people who happened to be in the home.



Police learned during the investigation that Nelson had multiple guns and that he drove to a family cabin in Butte County. The Tracy Police Department, with assistance from the Butte County Sheriff's Department, served searched warrants at three homes and found multiple caliber rounds of ammunition.

Nelson was later arrested at a home near the 400 block of Kreider Court.

Nelson was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail for terrorist threats. He could face more charges as the investigation continues.



