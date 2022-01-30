3 busted after sheriff's office uses stolen cellphone to track them, Sacramento County deputies say

All three people posted $50,000 bail and were released several hours later.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Three people were arrested Friday after deputies say the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office used a phone the people had unintentionally stolen to find them.

The sheriff's office received multiple calls from a hold-up alarm on Jan. 28 from a jewelry business on the 1300 block of Howe Avenue.

The employees at the jewelry store saw one of the customers being robbed in the parking lot, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies said two men got out of a vehicle that was driven by a third person and approached the customer with a gun. One of the men allegedly took personal items from the customer while another allegedly took the customer's briefcase.

The customer's cellphone was in the briefcase, and when deputies arrived at the scene, they began tracking the cellphone.

The cellphone was tracked to westbound I-80 near Davis. Deputies attempted a traffic stop that turned into a chase onto surface streets in Dixon, according to the sheriff's office.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed. Deputies said all three people got out of the vehicle and left the area on foot going to an apartment complex nearby.

Law enforcement officials from Yolo and Solano County responded to help the Davis Police Department set up a perimeter and search for the people. Officers found all three people and arrested them.

Reginald Philanders Soriano, 20 of Antioch; Jasoni Darien Davis, 21 of Fairfield; and Keishawn Zachary Jones, 20 of Fairfied were taken to Sacramento County and booked into the main jail on two felony counts each for robbery and conspiracy charges.

All three people posted $50,000 bail and were released several hours later. There is no more information available at this time, but the investigation is still ongoing.

NEWS RELEASE: ROBBERY SUSPECTS ARRESTED AFTER MULTI AGENCY RESPONSE On January 28, 2022, at 3:41 P.M. the Sacramento... Posted by Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday, January 30, 2022

WATCH ALSO: