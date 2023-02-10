3 women killed in suspected DUI crash in Modesto identified

Officials said two of the women were sisters.

MODESTO, Calif. — The three women killed in a suspected DUI crash along Highway 132 in Modesto have been identified by authorities.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office confirmed their identities as Marianne Clemons, 67 of Patterson; Pamela Cross, 64 of Modesto; and Rosa Clavel, 44 of Modesto. Clemons and Cross were identified as the sisters.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Sept. 28 along Highway 132, near Gates Road.

CHP said 49-year-old Wyatt Gordon of Modesto was speeding in a Lexus when he drifted onto the shoulder, veered left and went into the path of a Hyundai sedan. The Lexus kept going before overturning into a field north of the highway.

Clemons and Cross were in the Hyundai and died from their injuries at the scene. Clavel was pinned in the Hyundai and airlifted to the hospital before she died.

Gordon was arrested after the crash on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

