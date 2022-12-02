39-year-old man identified as victim in deadly South Natomas shooting

Sacramento County Coroner records identified the man as 39-year-old Calvin Van Douglas Davis.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The victim in a South Natomas shooting was identified as Calvin Van Douglas Davis, 39 of Sacramento, according to Sacramento County Coroner records.

The Sacramento Police Department says Davis was shot on Feb. 4 along the 2700 block of Stonecreek Drive near an apartment complex. He was taken to the hospital but ultimately died from his injuries.

No information was released as to who shot Davis.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call Sacramento Police Department's Dispatch Center at (916) 808-5471. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information in the deadly shooting, which can be given anonymously by calling Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-4357.

