One man dead after overnight shooting near apartment complex in South Natomas

SACRAMENTO, Calif — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting which left one person dead near an apartment complex in South Natomas.

Just before 10:40 p.m., patrol officers with the Sacramento Police Department were called to the 2700 block of Stonecreek Drive after receiving a 911 call indicating that someone had been shot.

When officers got to the scene, they found one victim suffering serious injuries from at least one gunshot wound, police say. Police have identified the victim as an adult male.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. The identity of the victim has not been released as the Sacramento County Coroner's Office works to notify the next of kin.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators responded to the scene to canvass the area for witnesses and information, a process which continued through the night.

Police have not released information on a suspect but say the investigation is in its early stages. Those with information on the homicide are asked to call the Sacramento Police Department's Dispatch Center at (916) 808-5471.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information in the fatal shooting, which can be given anonymously by calling Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-4357.

