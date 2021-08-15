4 injured in three separate shootings in Stockton overnight

Police officers responded to three shooting scenes overnight on Saturday. Luckily, no one suffered life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Police officers in Stockton had a busy night, Saturday, responding to three separate shooting incidences with four total victims.

One shooting happened in the Seaport District in the 2000 Block of Pajaro Way. Details on this incident are limited. Officers responded to a reported shooting and after arriving on scene found a 56-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man had been shot. The shooter was only described as a Hispanic male. No arrests have been made.

The second shooting occurred in the Civic District in the 1100 Block of Delivery Street. Police said the victim, only identified as a 43-year-old man, was going to a business in the area when he was confronted by a white male. The victim said the suspect told him to leave then shot him.

The victim was driven to a parked ambulance, which then transported him to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect has not been arrested and no description has been given.

The third shooting incident of the night also happened in the Seaport District in the 200 Block of East Church Street. In that shooting, the 57-year-old male victim said he got into an argument with an unidentified black male that led to the shooting. The suspect ran away and, so far, has not been found. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

