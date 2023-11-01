51-year-old charged with homicide after Suisun City killing

Suisun City police say they arrested 51-year-old Richard Klein under suspicion that he was involved in a Dec. 15, 2022 killing.

SUISUN CITY, Calif. — Suisun City police worked closely with the Solano County District Attorney's Office and the Major Crimes Task Force to arrest 51-year-old Martinez resident Richard Klein on homicide charges.

Law enforcement say he is a suspect in a Dec. 15, 2022 Suisun City killing in the 1200 block of Potrero Circle.

The U.S. Marshals Service coordinated with the Mexico Federal Police to arrest Klein Wednesday while he was in Rosarito, Mexico.

He was taken back to the U.S. and awaits transportation back to Solano County to face homicide charges, and additional felony charges.