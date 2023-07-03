AEW TNT title reportedly stolen night before wrestling company's Sacramento debut

AEW professional wrestler Wardlow is scheduled to defend the title against Northern California native Powerhouse Hobbs at the Golden 1 Center.

SAN FRANCISCO — The night before All Elite Wrestling was set to make its Sacramento debut, one of their championships was reportedly pilfered out of a performer's car.

Current AEW TNT Champion Wardlow posted a video to Twitter just after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday telling fans his car was broken into and all his gear, including the TNT title, was stolen.

"Well, thanks to the person who broke into my rental car and took absolutely everything from me, my TNT title, my gear, my boots, my whole life were in those bags," said Wardlow in the Twitter video.

Wardlow is scheduled to defend the title against Northern California native Powerhouse Hobbs. Notably, Hobbs told ABC10 Tuesday this would be his first singles opportunity at the title.

While Wardlow said in the Twitter video he'll still be heading to AEW's Sacramento debut at the Golden 1 Center Wednesday, it remains unclear what impacts, if any, the reported theft will have on the match.

ABC10 reached out to Warner Media and AEW for comment regarding the incident, but hasn't received one yet.

The theft was reported to the San Francisco Police Department's Northern Police Station around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said Wardlow parked his car along the 2400 block of California Street and returned to it three hours later to find the windows shattered and several items missing. The items taken included his wallet, laptop, sports gear and other personal items.

Might have new gear tomorrow. Will also have an abundance of frustration to take out to say the very least…. Damn pic.twitter.com/07un3lfhd9 — Wardlow (@RealWardlow) March 8, 2023