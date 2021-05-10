Turlock woman arrested at Lake Don Pedro after Mother’s Day kidnapping, police say

Police said the woman didn't have legal custody of her child.

TURLOCK, Calif. — A Turlock woman was arrested at Lake Don Pedro in what police are calling a paternal kidnapping.

Alisha Gonzalez, 26, is accused of kidnapping her child on Mother's Day. Police said she didn't have legal custody of the child.

It happened around 10:22 p.m. along the 600 block of Geer Road while the child was visiting a relative's house. Police said Gonzalez put the child in the backseat of her gray Nissan Murano after she arrived at the house.

Gonzalez allegedly drove away in the SUV and later pushed out an adult family member who got inside the SUV in an effort to keep Gonzalez from driving away.

Turlock police shared the info to multiple agencies, eventually triggering an Endangered Missing Advisory Alert from the California Highway Patrol.

Police found Gonzalez and the child at Lake Don Pedro early Monday morning. Authorities said she barricaded herself in the SUV with the child before being taken into custody by the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office.

The child was found safe and unharmed. Gonzalez was booked into the Stanislaus County Jail on charges of concealment and kidnapping.

