Turlock firefighters escape from crowd tampering with fire truck, police say

TURLOCK, Calif. — People attending a recent sideshow climbed aboard and pulled on equipment of a fire truck, police say.

According to a press release from the Turlock Police Department, firefighters were on a call near West Monte Vista Avenue and North Berkeley Avenue around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5.

A sideshow taking place in the area blocked in the truck. Then, people who attended the sideshow climbed aboard the fire truck and pulled off one of the fire hoses, according to Turlock Police.

Officers say firefighters used the truck's sirens and lights to break through the crowd. A short time later, crews were able to escape, pull over and secure the loose fire hose.

Before police arrived, though, the crowd had broken up and dispersed. Nobody was injured, and the truck was not damaged in the incident. Poice said the engine was out of service for less than a minute.

No charges have been filed. The Turlock Police Department is actively investigating the incident. If you have any information about this incident, Turlock Police would like you to contact the department at 209-668-5550 extension 6631.

