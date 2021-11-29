15-year-old girl arrested as suspected shooter in death of Omari Lowery in Antelope

Deputies identified the suspect as Mercedez Perez, 15 of Sacramento County.

ANTELOPE, Calif. — An arrest was made in the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy in Antelope, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office announced Monday.

The shooting dates back to July and happened near the 3900 block of Onawa Court. It ultimately claimed the life of Omari Lowery. First responders had declared him dead at the scene after he suffered at least one shot to the upper body.

On Nov. 24, the sheriff's office said detectives went to an Idaho home to serve an arrest warrant for Mercedez Perez, 15 of Sacramento County. Deputies said they detained and arrested her after a chase.

Perez is being held without bail on three felony counts, which deputies say includes murder and robbery.

No suspects are outstanding. No additional information is available at this time.

