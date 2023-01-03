Suspected killer of 15-year-old Stagg High School student 'not competent' to stand trial

Officials accused Anthony Gray was stabbing and killing 15-year-old Alycia Reynaga in April 2022.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A San Joaquin County court said that the suspected killer of a 15-year-old Stagg High School student was not competent to stand trial.

Alycia Reynaga was killed back in April 2022. Anthony Gray allegedly drove to Stagg High School's front parking lot in Stockton, parked, walked over to Reynaga and stabbed her.

Officials said Gray was detained by a school resource officer and Reynaga was taken to a hospital, where she later died. Gray was eventually arraigned on charges of first-degree murder, a special circumstance of torture, personal use of a non-firearm and other charges.

During a May 16 2022 court date, Gray unexpectedly called out to the judge "I want to plead guilty." The judge asked him if he understood the guilty plea could result in a death penalty, to which Gray responded "yes."

His attorney told the judge that she did not agree with this plea and said he has a history of mental illness. She then asked for court proceedings to be suspended and asked for Gray to be interviewed by a doctor. In June, the court-appointed doctor said Gray was competent to stand trial, but his legal representation didn't agree, saying they needed time to subpoena people before the trial date is set.

The court said he was not competent to stand trial.

Officials said Gray will remain in custody.

