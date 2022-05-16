Suspect in stabbing of Stagg High student makes another court appearance

Anthony Gray is accused of fatally stabbing 15-year-old Alycia Reynaga in the Stagg High School parking lot in April.

Example video title will go here for this video

STOCKTON, Calif. — Anthony Gray, the suspect in the fatal stabbing of 15-year-old Alycia Reynaga in the Stagg High School parking lot, made another court appearance on Monday.

At the hearing on June 13, the court-appointed doctor said Gray is competent to stand trial. However, his legal representation does not agree and said they need time to subpoena people before the trial date is set.

Gray's May 16, 2022 Court Appearance

At his May 16, 2022, court date, Gray unexpectedly shouted to the judge "I want to plead guilty!"

When the judge asked him if he understands a guilty plea could result in the death penalty, Gray responded "yes."

His attorney told the judge that she did not agree with this plea and said he has a history of mental illness. She then asked for court proceedings to be suspended and asked for Gray to be interviewed by a doctor.

"I was under the impression that this is a hearing where I can plead either innocent or guilty," Gray said to the judge. "My attorney wants me to see a doctor before I plead innocent or guilty but I have no intention of seeing no doctor. As long as I have to sit in the county jail, I will never, never, never see a doctor."

The judge ordered him to be interviewed by a court-appointed doctor. Those findings will be discussed in his next court appearance on June 13.

The judge said if at that time, the report comes back that Gray is competent to stand trial, the court will accept his guilty plea on that day.

Gray remains in custody at the San Joaquin County Jail and is being held without bail. The stabbing happened on April 18.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10