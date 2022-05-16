'I want to plead guilty' | Stagg High School stabbing suspect shouts admission to judge, hearing postponed

Anthony Gray is accused of fatally stabbing 15-year-old Alycia Reynaga in the Stagg High School parking lot in April.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Anthony Gray, the suspect in the fatal stabbing of 15-year-old Alycia Reynaga in the Stagg High School parking lot last month, unexpectedly shouted to the judge in court on Monday, that he wants to plead guilty.

"I want to plead guilty!" Gray shouted to the judge.

Gray responded yes, that he understands a guilty plea could result in the death penalty when the judge asked him after his outburst.

His attorney told the judge that she did not agree with this plea and said he has a history of mental illness.

She then asked for court proceedings to be suspended and asked for Gray to be interviewed by a doctor.

"I was under the impression that this is a hearing where I can plead either innocent or guilty," Gray said to the judge. "My attorney wants me to see a doctor before I plead innocent or guilty but I have no intention of seeing no doctor. As long as I have to sit in the county jail, I will never, never, never see a doctor."

The judge ordered him to be interviewed by a court-appointed doctor and those findings will be discussed in his next court appearance on June 13th.

The judge said if at that time, the report comes back that Gray is competent to stand trial, the court will accept his guilty plea on that day.

Gray remains in custody at the San Joaquin County Jail and is being held without bail. The stabbing happened on April 18.

Reynaga's family was present in the courtroom today. They were wearing t-shirts and buttons with Alycia's photo on them, but they did not want to talk to the media after leaving the courtroom and asked for privacy.

