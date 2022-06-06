No arrests yet as deputies search for killer of 17-year-old shot at Carmichael party

Mesa Verde High School student was just about to begin his senior year before he was fatally shot at an apartment complex in Carmichael

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — There are still few answers surrounding the killing of a 17-year-old who was gunned down at a party in Carmichael.

Antonio Rocha was just 17 years old and simply known as "Tony" to those close to him.

"He definitely would step up and stand up for what was right and had the biggest heart," said Gina Miranda, a close family friend speaking on behalf of Rocha's mother.

Rocha was a student at Mesa Verde High School in Citrus Heights and was just about to start his senior year before he was fatally shot at an apartment complex in Carmichael. It happened on an early Saturday morning back on May 28, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

"He loved sports, and he was so proud to be from San Francisco. I think in almost every picture I have, he's wearing Giants or 49ers," Miranda said.

Miranda first met Rocha and his family through neighbors when he was about 11 years old. He soon became a part of her household when her sons and Rocha became friends, attended school and played sports together.

"I would give anything to have him back with his family," Miranda said.

Miranda reflected on who Rocha was as a young boy, sharing that he loved his friends and family. Even though he was quiet, she said everyone knew when he was passionate about something.

"I think any time you hear that somebody has lost their child, it's really hard to wrap your brain around. We have so many terrible people walking this earth, but we keep losing the good ones," Miranda said.

At this time, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office told ABC10 there are no new updates. The sheriff's office said they are still investigating the case and have interviewed witnesses and gathered evidence at the scene but no arrests have been made.

The family started a GoFundMe to help cover funeral expenses, which is available HERE.

