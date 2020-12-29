Armed robbery suspect arrested after 'multi-county crime spree'

The suspect completed multiple robberies in Stockton, Manteca, Lathrop, French Camp, Tracy and Turlock, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office.

LATHROP, Calif. — Lathrop Police arrested a man in connection to multiple armed robberies across several cities and counties, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office.

Deandre Phillips, 27, was arrested for allegedly completing at least nine robberies in Stockton, Manteca, Tracy, Lathrop, French Camp and Turlock. The crimes all happened in the span of over a month from Nov. 22 to Dec. 26, according to the sheriff's office.

Officials say the suspect would hold victims at gunpoint after entering a business with a black duffel bag and "take large amounts of cash, bottles of alcohol and cigars from the businesses."

Lathrop Police found money, ammo, guns and clothing that matched the description of the suspect when they served a search warrant of Phillips' home on Monday, Dec. 28, according to the sheriff's office.

Phillips is currently in the San Joaquin County Jail for four counts of armed robbery. Other law enforcement agencies have not yet filed charges for the crimes in other counties.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office believes there still might be more victims of the robberies and are asking anyone with information to call 209-468-4400.