'Just nice that he’s home' | Auburn parents grateful baby is safe after women steal car with child inside

Korrall and Elijah Atkinson told ABC10 it was a normal morning routine to drop off their kids at a daycare in Placer County. However, that's where deputies say two people stole their car with their baby, Asher, still in the car seat.

"It probably happened within less than a minute, so I would just say even though you feel like you're in a safe environment, days like this make it seem like in this world, it's not the same anymore," Korall Atkinson said. "So definitely be more aware."

According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office, 23-year-old Anastacia Andino and 29-year-old Roniqua Wartson crashed into a power pole along the 8900 block of Highway 193 in Newcastle after driving away after stealing Atkinsons' car. They were both arrested, even after officials say Wartson tried to escape near a wooded area.

"That’s the hard part because once when you lived here for so long you don't think something like that's going to happen. So it’s just nice that he’s home," Korrall Atikinson said.

The Atkinson family is grateful for the quick actions of first responders knowing the incident could have ended tragically. They believe Asher's life could have also been saved because he was properly secured in his car seat.