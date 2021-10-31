x
BMW rolls over and catches fire in Solano County, driver arrested for DUI

The driver and a passenger were able to exit the vehicle and were not injured, according to CHP.

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol released a video of a car speeding and rolling over several times before catching fire in Solano County on Friday, Oct. 29.

The crash happened on southbound McGary Road near Interstate 80.

The driver and a passenger were able to exit the vehicle and were not injured, according to a Facebook post.

"Both occupants of this vehicle are lucky to be alive tonight," CHP wrote in a post.

The driver was arrested for driving under the influence (DUI). 

"This Halloween weekend, the California Highway Patrol would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone to designate a sober driver," CHP wrote.

The crash is still under investigation.

**DUI Collision-Designate a Sober Driver** This afternoon, CHP Airplane 37 (Air-37) was over I-80 at American Canyon...

