BMW rolls over and catches fire in Solano County, driver arrested for DUI

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol released a video of a car speeding and rolling over several times before catching fire in Solano County on Friday, Oct. 29.
The crash happened on southbound McGary Road near Interstate 80.
The driver and a passenger were able to exit the vehicle and were not injured, according to a Facebook post.
"Both occupants of this vehicle are lucky to be alive tonight," CHP wrote in a post.
The driver was arrested for driving under the influence (DUI).
"This Halloween weekend, the California Highway Patrol would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone to designate a sober driver," CHP wrote.
The crash is still under investigation.
