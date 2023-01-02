Man dead after shooting in Carmichael

Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the reports of a shooting at an apartment complex on Westwood Lane.

CARMICHAEL, Calif. — A man is dead after a shooting in Carmichael Sunday, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a report of a shooting at an apartment complex on the 2800 block of Westwood Lane around 10:30 p.m.

Upon arrival they found a man lying on the ground with no pulse and he was not breathing. Sacramento Metro Fire personnel then arrived and pronounced the victim dead.

The victim has not been identified yet, and no description of the shooter is available.

Anyone with information can call the Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP

On Sunday, January 1, 2023, at approximately 10:35 p.m., Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the reports... Posted by Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, January 2, 2023

Watch more from ABC10: Missing Carmichael woman found dead in Butte County