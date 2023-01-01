1 man dead in south Sacramento shooting

The suspect(s) in the shooting is outstanding, police said.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One man is dead after a shooting in south Sacramento. The incident is now being investigated as a homicide.

The Sacramento Police Department said the shooting happened around 1:05 p.m. in the area of Franklin Boulevard and Florin Road, leaving one man dead at the scene.

What led up to the shooting and the circumstances surrounding it are currently under investigation, police said.

The suspect(s) in the shooting is outstanding, and the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is also helping with the investigation.

According to police, the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the man who died after next of kin have been notified.

