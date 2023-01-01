x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

1 man dead in south Sacramento shooting

The suspect(s) in the shooting is outstanding, police said.

More Videos

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One man is dead after a shooting in south Sacramento. The incident is now being investigated as a homicide.

The Sacramento Police Department said the shooting happened around 1:05 p.m. in the area of Franklin Boulevard and Florin Road, leaving one man dead at the scene.

What led up to the shooting and the circumstances surrounding it are currently under investigation, police said.

The suspect(s) in the shooting is outstanding, and the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is also helping with the investigation.

According to police, the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the man who died after next of kin have been notified.

Related Articles

WATCH ALSO: 

Sacramento Police Department rolling out cutting edge micro-drones, Part One | ABC10 Originals

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out